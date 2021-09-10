Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $4.79 Million in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,000. MarketAxess accounts for about 2.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,466,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,084,000 after acquiring an additional 31,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,244,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,226,000 after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,725,000 after acquiring an additional 79,862 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,772,088. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $5.75 on Friday, hitting $437.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,598. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $469.25 and its 200 day moving average is $483.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

