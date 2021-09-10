Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 30,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,449,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.17. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $51.74 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

