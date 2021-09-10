Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Makes New $627,000 Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after buying an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MSCI by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after buying an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in MSCI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,414,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in MSCI by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,234,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,875,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $653.56. 2,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $667.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.84.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

