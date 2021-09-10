Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 313,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $15,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in BCE by 1,035.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in BCE by 67,500.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $35,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $52.71 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $52.91. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.56%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

