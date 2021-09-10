Swiss National Bank Has $14.84 Million Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $14,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLAB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

SLAB opened at $144.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.10 and a 200-day moving average of $145.62. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,202. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.