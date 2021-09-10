Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Olin worth $14,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after purchasing an additional 343,716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,313,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $52.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is -59.26%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.