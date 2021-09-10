Swiss National Bank Sells 1,700 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 3,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $160.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $162.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 123.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.62 and its 200-day moving average is $142.61.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 over the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

