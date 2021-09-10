Swiss National Bank Sells 2,400 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Dolby Laboratories worth $14,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $2,840,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,936,710. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $94.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.54. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. Research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

