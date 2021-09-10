Swiss National Bank Sells 2,900 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $15,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY opened at $195.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.52.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CASY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.18.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

