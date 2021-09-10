Swiss Re’s (SSREY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSREY. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Commerzbank lowered Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.46. 20,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

