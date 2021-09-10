Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SCMWY has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Swisscom from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.91. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.