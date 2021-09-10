Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Synopsys by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,467 shares of company stock worth $110,053,948. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $333.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.02 and its 200-day moving average is $266.56. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $340.66. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.