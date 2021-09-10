Syscoin (SYS) Market Capitalization Achieves $173.79 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $173.79 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.16 or 0.00390014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 618,863,000 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

