T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE) Trading Down 35%

T.J.T., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXLE)’s stock price dropped 35% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 1,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

About T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE)

T.J.T., Inc engages in the manufacture of recycled axles and tires. The firm sells aftermarket products to manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and residential markets. It also operates recycling facilities in Idaho and California. The company was founded by Terrence J. Sheldon in 1977 and is headquartered in Emmett, ID.

