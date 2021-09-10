Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.51. The stock had a trading volume of 99,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,069. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.99. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $151.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,884,000 after buying an additional 129,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,962,000 after purchasing an additional 181,784 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after purchasing an additional 241,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,797,000 after purchasing an additional 64,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

