Tap (XTP) Price Hits $0.0009

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Tap coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tap has traded up 83.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $402,399.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tap Coin Profile

XTP is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

