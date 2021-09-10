Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Target by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,463 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 8.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Shares of Target stock opened at $245.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.24. The company has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $145.31 and a 1 year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

