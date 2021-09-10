Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Pete Redfern Purchases 85 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Pete Redfern acquired 85 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($195.45).

The firm has a market cap of £6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.94 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 169.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 289.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 4.14 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

TW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 193 ($2.52).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

