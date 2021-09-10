TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 98,607 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Get TCV Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,982,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,470,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,253,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,211,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TCV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.