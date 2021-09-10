TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Stake Lifted by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.