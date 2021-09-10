TD Securities Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$2.50

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$1.95 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.56.

TSE BBD.B opened at C$1.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.14. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.98.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

