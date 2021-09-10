Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,648,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,152,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 292,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after purchasing an additional 198,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,376,000 after purchasing an additional 198,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

