Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TELNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telenor ASA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $18.78.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 8.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

