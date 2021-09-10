TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$33.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.54.

Get TELUS alerts:

TSE:T traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$29.39. 2,231,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.53. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$22.50 and a 12 month high of C$29.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.11.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. On average, analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.