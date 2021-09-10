Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.58

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $45.57, with a volume of 2265414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,086 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 655.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

