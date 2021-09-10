Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Terminix Global stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.83. 10,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. Terminix Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Analysts anticipate that Terminix Global will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Terminix Global by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Terminix Global by 23.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Terminix Global by 6.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Terminix Global by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Terminix Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

