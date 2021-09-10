Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $175,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OTRK stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $223.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 121,322 shares during the last quarter. 28.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

