Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $175,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
OTRK stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $223.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $99.89.
Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OTRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.
About Ontrak
Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.
