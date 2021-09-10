TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 12,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 68,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of $49.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. On average, research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Timothy Bryan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TESS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 77,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

