Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 225,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,631. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

