TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities cut shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $155.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.18.

TFII opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $116.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 8,696.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 929.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

