TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$155.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TFI International to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC upped their target price on TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$94.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TFI International to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.97.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International stock opened at C$141.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$133.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$113.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. The firm has a market cap of C$13.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.95. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$53.08 and a twelve month high of C$146.78.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.35, for a total value of C$4,300,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$597,065,062.11. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,712 shares of company stock worth $15,984,279.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.