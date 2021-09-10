The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Trading Down 0.2%

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,232 ($16.10) and last traded at GBX 1,248 ($16.31). 165,424 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 100,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,250 ($16.33).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,270.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,360.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £520.85 million and a P/E ratio of 2.49.

About The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

