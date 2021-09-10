The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $24,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1,397.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $213.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

