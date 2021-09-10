The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $618.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $854.00 to $618.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close.

SAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $864.06.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $538.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $724.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $976.52. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $510.25 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.75.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.70, for a total transaction of $2,574,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,750. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

