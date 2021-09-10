The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Raised to $90.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $74.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DSGX. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.05.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.29 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $50.57 and a 12-month high of $84.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.27.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after buying an additional 977,575 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,645,000 after purchasing an additional 612,217 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11,172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 538,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 533,284 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,910,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth $15,946,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

