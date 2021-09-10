The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

