The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) to Neutral

KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KSRYY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,218. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01. KOSÉ has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

Get KOSÉ alerts:

About KOSÉ

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.