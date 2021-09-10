The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) to Neutral

KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of KSRYY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,218. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01. KOSÉ has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $35.49.
About KOSÉ
See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.