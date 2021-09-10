The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,633 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on THG. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $137.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.