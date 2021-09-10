The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.48 Million

Analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to post $19.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Joint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.10 million and the highest is $19.86 million. The Joint posted sales of $15.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Joint will report full-year sales of $78.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.50 million to $79.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $101.64 million, with estimates ranging from $100.48 million to $102.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million.

JYNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $105.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,274. The Joint has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.61.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $391,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,281. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Joint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

