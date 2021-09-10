The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The Kroger also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.350 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.28.

NYSE:KR traded down $3.35 on Friday, hitting $42.78. 1,381,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,058,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

