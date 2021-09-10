The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LOVE stock traded up $7.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.05. 40,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,457. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.41. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Lovesac stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

