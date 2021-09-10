The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from The North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Shares of NWC opened at C$34.54 on Friday. The North West has a 12-month low of C$28.38 and a 12-month high of C$37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.44.

Get The North West alerts:

The North West (TSE:NWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$550.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that The North West will post 2.5299999 EPS for the current year.

NWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$38.00 price objective on shares of The North West in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About The North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.