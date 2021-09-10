The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.87 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will post sales of $5.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.83 billion. The Southern reported sales of $5.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year sales of $22.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.12 billion to $22.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $23.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.69.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.52. The company had a trading volume of 250,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,434. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in The Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

