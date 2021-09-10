The Southern (NYSE:SO) Raised to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern (NYSE:SO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.69.

The Southern stock opened at $67.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.29. The Southern has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,434 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,518,000 after acquiring an additional 516,261 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

