The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.7% of Security National Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after acquiring an additional 823,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,885,181,000 after acquiring an additional 381,103 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,773,949,000 after acquiring an additional 323,467 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,374,002,000 after acquiring an additional 61,213 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.88. The company had a trading volume of 51,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,626. The company has a market cap of $337.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.77, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.31 and its 200 day moving average is $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

