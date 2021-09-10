The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,327. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Research analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $8,940,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.