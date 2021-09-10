Third Century Bancorp (OTCBB:TDCB) Plans $0.36 Dividend

Third Century Bancorp (OTCBB:TDCB) declared a dividend on Friday, September 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Third Century Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $13.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Third Century Bancorp Company Profile

Third Century Bancorp operates as the holding company for Mutual Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Indiana. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, including owner occupied, non-owner occupied, construction, development, and small business administration; and Commercial non-real estate loans comprising small business/working capital, equipment/inventory/leases/FF&E loans, accounts receivable, commercial and industrial, line of credit, secured, marketable securities, an unsecured loans.

