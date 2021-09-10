Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $151.76

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$151.76 and last traded at C$151.04, with a volume of 135752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$148.99.

TRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$147.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$137.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$122.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.61.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.94, for a total value of C$3,078,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at C$1,420,851.43.

About Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

