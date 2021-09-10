TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 121,505 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,456,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,505 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $62,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLDR opened at $54.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $55.17.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

