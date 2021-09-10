TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 755,000 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755,000 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $47,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 54.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,096 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 764,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $3,146,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $834,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.77.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

